National recognition given to caring dad from Chester

A CHESTER dad is to receive an award in recognition of his ongoing care for his daughter, who has exceptional health needs.

Steve Jones has been named as a winner in the national 2016 WellChild Awards.

He will collect the special recognition award at The Dorchester, Park Lane, London on Monday.

One of a select group, he was nominated by Hannah Bemand, head of family services at WellChild, a charity for seriously ill young people.

Steve and other parents had approached the charity with an idea for the #NOTANURSE_BUT campaign to shine a light on the reality of life for families like theirs, whose contribution to providing medical care often goes unrecognised.

His daughter Hannah, 23, has enduring health problems as a result of aggressive treatment to tackle brain cancer she suffered as a teenager, and every day involves complex health care.

Hannah, who also suffered a stroke, requires medication for epilepsy, has to inject herself on a daily basis to combat a non-functioning pituitary gland and has continuing problems with her mobility and memory.

Steve, a nurse turned university lecturer, said: “When Hannah was first diagnosed with cancer, it was a very stressful time.

“At that stage all we wanted was for our daughter to survive.

“Now the focus has turned from survival to managing the long-term effects of the aggressive treatment she had to tackle her cancer. Now we want to give her some sense of normality but this can be hard.

“People see the hospital admission as the time to provide all the support but it’s actually when you bring your child home that you need it most because that’s when the support begins to withdraw.

“The things that make the difference for us are that we have had a great cancer treatment team at Alderhey, and now a great specialist nurse and consultant who return our calls promptly, respond to Hannah’s needs and listen to us with respect.

“Throughout our experiences we have spoken to many families who report poor liaison particularly from primary care services with one agency not communicating with another.”

He added: “We have found if you don’t speak out and get the care your family should have, then you don’t get it. Changing from children’s to adult services can also be a challenge for most families as health and social care systems constantly change, and face considerable cut backs in provision. My wife Dianne and I are happy and able to raise our concerns but we fear for other people who might not be in that position.

“We hope the #NOTANURSE_BUT campaign will give them an opportunity to be heard too.”

The campaign also seeks to gather evidence to highlight gaps in support and demonstrate the positive impact on families when good support is available.

The parents have been recognised by WellChild for their selfless dedication and passion heading up the #NOTANURSE_BUT campaign.

The awards celebrate the courage of children coping with serious illnesses or complex conditions and honour the dedication of professionals and others who go the extra mile to help sick children and their families.

The exceptional parents will be among the stars of the show at October’s high-profile awards ceremony, which has been attended over the past few years by many of WellChild’s celebrity supporters, including Royal Patron Prince Harry.

Ms Bemand said: “Without these parents spearheading this campaign and being brave enough to share what happens behind the closed doors of their homes, this campaign wouldn’t have been as successful as it has been or possibly even have come about at all.”

Speaking at the 2015 WellChild Awards ceremony, Prince Harry said: “The stories we have heard tonight are moving beyond words.

“They remind us of the utter insignificance of our everyday worries.

“Yet, one of the things that always stands out is the positivity shown by those in the most difficult and testing circumstances. It is heartening to hear so many stories of happiness and hope, even through the dark times.”