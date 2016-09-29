Four people arrested after Ellesmere Port drugs raids

FOUR people have been arrested after a series of drug raids in Ellesmere Port.

The raids, at addresses on Robinson Road, Phillips Lane, Parklands, St Caterings House and Meadow Lane, were all conducted on Wednesday as part of Operation Impact.

As a result of the warrants officers arrested two men, aged 34 and 36, and two women, aged 30 and 45, on suspicion of conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

Officers also seized nine cars and recovered a quantity of Class A drugs.

Det Insp Sharon Case, from the Cheshire Police Taskforce, said: “The corrosive effect that drug abuse and associated criminality has on our communities is well known, and we are committed to tackling the problem and targeting those involved. Today’s warrants reinforce our commitment to targeting those people that undermine our communities and bring misery to residents through their involvement in organised crime and illegal drugs.

"This sort of behaviour can have a major impact on local communities. It is an issue the force takes extremely seriously and we devote all the resources we can to tracing those responsible and disrupting their behaviour."

“Information from members of the public is vital in the fight against drug related crime. We would urge anyone with any information in relation to drug use and supply in your community to get in touch on 101, or alternatively information can be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”