Chester FC goalkeeper Jon Worsnop leaves by mutual consent

SHOT-STOPPER Jon Worsnop has left Chester FC by mutual consent.
The 33 year old has parted company with the Blues having competed for a place in the starting line-up this season with on loan Walsall goalkeeper Liam Roberts.
“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Chester Football Club and would like to thank the fans and the club for all of their support,” Worsnop said.
“I have reached the stage of my career where I need to either be playing every week or indeed consider pursuing other opportunities.”
Following discussions between Worsnop and the management team, the keeper has been allowed to leave the club to pursue other challenges.
Chester FC manager Jon McCarthy said: “Jon Worsnop has been excellent for this football club.
“He has played over 70 times for Chester since joining in 2014 and has always shown himself to be a good professional that is committed to the team.
“I will always regard Jon as the bravest goalkeeper I have worked with - epitomised by his outstanding performance away at Barnsley in the FA Cup when he played most of the game with a fractured jaw keeping us in the tie with a last minute save of the highest quality.
“We wish him luck, whilst thanking him for his commitment to the club.”
Chester FC are now aiming to announce a replacement for Worsnop.