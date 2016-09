A MAN from Ellesmere Port has been found dead in Chester.

At 3.30pm on Sunday Cheshire Police received a report of concern for the safety of a man on the slip road of junction 12 of the M53.

His car, a Rover 25, had left the carriageway and had entered a field.

On arrival officers established the man, a 44-year-old from Ellesmere Port, had died at the scene.

Next of kin have been informed and a formal identification has taken place.