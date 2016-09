A CHESTER man has entered not guilty pleas to three further counts of rape and sexual assault ahead of his trial next week.

Nicolas Crawshaw, 23, of West Street, Hoole, entered not guilty pleas to two counts of rape and one of sexual assault against three different women in 2010 and 2011.

Crawshaw also faces allegations of rape and sexual assault from five different women.

His trial will start on October 2 and is expected to last three weeks. He was remanded in custody.