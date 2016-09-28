Expedition to Borneo was tiring for Chester students, but well worth it

STUDENTS from a Chester school have returned jubilant but exhausted from a four week trip to the jungles of Borneo.

A total of 21 pupils and three staff members from Christleton High School took part in a variety of conservation and community building projects in the Sabah region.

The expedition was organised by expedition specialists Camps International who have been living, working and making a difference in Africa and Asia since 2002.

Teacher and expedition leader, Jane Parker, said: “Camps International are the only expedition company to own, manage and operate 25 permanent and exclusive camps in the heart of rural communities and wildlife areas. Their involvement brings significant revenue and assistance to the poorest rural communities that would otherwise not benefit from visitors. With an in-country team of over 150 local staff, they employ locally, pay fairly and treat ethically.”

Some examples of the voluntary work carried out by Christleton’s students included the clearing of paths in the jungle and the building of steps to drag a pipeline to the river to provide a water sources for local villagers. But the good work didn’t end there.

Jane added: “Other projects the students completed included the building of a kindergarten school, mixing and laying of a concrete base in the local market square, the re-painting of a local school and the planting of trees in damaged rainforest.”

While the trip was designed to provide the means to carry out charity work and stretch the students, it wasn’t all about hard work. A number of other events were arranged to ensure Christleton’s students were able to sample the local Borneo culture.

These included a five-day jungle trek in foothills of Mt Kinabalu, a visit to Sepilok orang-utan sanctuary, learning local crafts, songs and language and also helping to teach English to the pupils of a local school.

Christleton High School’s headteacher Damian Stenhouse said: “We are of course extremely proud of our students, who initially raised more than £4,000 themselves to fund the travel and living expenses for the month-long charity work expedition.

“However, we were even more impressed by the enthusiastic and incredibly committed way in which they threw themselves into carrying out the charity work. We are confident, the charity work will have a lasting impact on the areas of Sabah they visited.

“Hopefully the names of Christleton and Chester in general will be fondly remembered in Sabah for many years to come.”