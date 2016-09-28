AN actress from hit TV series Game of Thrones was among the guests at this year’s Comic Con event in Chester.

Valis Volkova, who has appeared in several episodes of the show, was on hand to sign autographs and pose for photographs with fans at Chester Racecourse on Sunday.

The sell-out event was hailed a big success with crowds of people queuing to get into the venue, dressed as their favourite comic book or movie character.

The most popular costumes were Star Wars characters, including Darth Vader and Kylo Ren, and Batman villains such as Harley Quinn.