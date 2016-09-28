Boss slams speculation on Countess of Chester’s future as ‘unhelpful and unsettling’

THE boss of the NHS trust that runs the Countess of Chester Hospital has branded speculation on its closure as “unhelpful and unsettling”.

His comments follow leaked emails that reportedly described a meeting at which it was suggested the Countess, Arrowe Park and Clatterbridge hospitals could be closed.

Instead, services for West Cheshire and Wirral would be provided on a ‘super hospital’ site in Ellesmere Port.

But Tony Chambers, chief executive of the Countess of Chester Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, has said the emails’ contents were inaccurate.

In a no-nonsense blog on the hospital’s website, he wrote: “It is not based on fact or an accurate reflection of any discussions and ambitions for the NHS that I’ve been involved in as part of my regular regional planning meetings.”

He added: “The suggestion for building a new hospital, while potentially interesting, is a giant leap to make and certainly not an answer to today’s immediate NHS dilemmas. We can’t afford to get distracted while we have more pressing issues.

“At a time when there are so many aspirational and forward thinking NHS conversations taking place, speculation really can prove itself unhelpful. It is unsettling for our NHS staff, those patients dependent on our services and the residents of West Cheshire and Wirral – all of whom deserve better.”

The NHS across Cheshire and Merseyside is currently forming a sustainability and transformation plan (STP) – a blueprint of future health service provision at a time when budgets are dwindling.

NHS England, which sets the priorities and direction for the NHS nationally, has said there are “no current plans” to merge the three hospitals, but admitted “all options” are being considered.

However, it also stressed that some ‘radical’ ideas discussed in meetings may never form part of the final plan and the public would be consulted once options were sufficiently developed.

“We need to do this initial work before we are in a position to formally release the STP document,” a spokesman said.

Mr Chambers, who would be expected to be privy to all meetings about the future of his hospital, added in his blog: “Yes, the Countess of Chester is actively contributing towards an outline Cheshire and Merseyside sustainability and transformation plan. This really is at an early stage in its development and needs much more public discussion and involvement.

“When these plans are published, let’s have the discussion and the debate from an informed position.”

Local MPs Chris Matheson, for Chester, and Justin Madders, for Ellesmere Port and Neston, have both accused the NHS of a lack of transparency with the public.

Mr Matheson did not blame the Countess of Chester's trust for having to consider options to save money, saying it was the Conservative government that was starving the health service of funding.

He said he would meet Mr Chambers this week, but added: “I will fight with every drop of blood in my body to defend the Countess of Chester Hospital from closure.”