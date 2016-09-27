Chester Indian restaurant announces plans for bigger eatery

AN Indian takeaway restaurant in a Chester suburb has announced plans to open up a new, bigger eatery around the corner.

Owners of The Hoole Indian revealed this week that they plan to take over the former Nonna Rosa's Italian restaurant on Faulkner Street.

It is understood they will keep their current six-table venue on Charles Street, which has become a favourite among curry-lovers across the city.

The news has been met with delight by people on Facebook, with one man saying: “Wow! Great news. I love Hoole Indian's food.”

It will also be good news for Chester's MP and curry fan Chris Matheson who earlier this year helped the restaurant come second runner-up in The Tiffin Cup.

The national competition is for south Asian restaurants and sees entrants nominated by their constituency MPs.

Mr Matheson said this summer: “Following a lively debate on my Facebook page earlier in the year where I asked for suggestions from local people, the Hoole Indian Restaurant came out on top.

“It is an astounding achievement from its owner and chef, Jai Hashim.”

* The news comes after the Leader revealed that popular city Italian restaurant La Fattoria is to take up residence in the current Co-op store on Faulkner Street.