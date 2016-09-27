'I'll fight this with every last drop of blood' - Chester MP's vow over Countess hospital closure proposal

A NEW super hospital could spell the end of the Countess of Chester Hospital.

The radical plan would see the Countess close along with Arrowe Park and Clatterbridge and the opening of a hyper-hospital serving West Cheshire and the Wirral.

Chester MP Chris Matheson has vowed to fight such a scheme “with every drop of blood in my body” if it is ever put forward.

He was speaking after it emerged yesterday that health chiefs might consider merging three hospitals in West Cheshire and Wirral on one site.

Leaked emails – seen by the MP – reportedly suggest the NHS is moving towards centralising services in the area as part of an ongoing cost-cutting strategy.

It is understood one option is to close the Countess (catchment area, Chester, Deeside and Ellesmere Port) with Wirral hospitals Arrowe Park and Clatterbridge and replace them in one location in Ellesmere Port.

Mr Matheson said details of any proposal remained sketchy and he planned to speak to Tony Chambers, the chief executive of the health trust which runs the Countess, later this week.

But he added: “I’m quite clear that the closure of the hospital can't be allowed to happen. It will be opposed tooth and nail by me.”

Mr Matheson said he did not blame the Countess of Chester Hospital NHS Foundation Trust as the NHS in general had been “deliberately starved of cash” by the Conservative government with a view to privatising health services.

However, he did criticise a “lack of transparency” in the communication with the public over any possible impact on hospital services.

Fellow Labour MP Justin Madders (Ellesmere Port and Neston) agreed, saying: “This highlights perfectly why the current secrecy surrounding plans is completely unacceptable.

“We’re calling for the immediate release of all papers drawn up already and the start of an honest and transparent dialogue with the public over plans.”

Neither the West Cheshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), which buys health services on behalf of the borough's residents, nor the Countess have commented on the leaked emails.

They have left it to NHS England, which sets the priorities and direction for the NHS nationally, to respond.

The organisation has said there are “no current plans” to merge the hospitals but admitted “all options” are being considered.

An NHS England spokesman said: “We can confirm there are no current plans to develop a single site hospital for Wirral and Cheshire.

“However, all options to achieve clinical and financial sustainability are being considered as part of the development process.

“Radical solutions may be discussed in meetings but then not included in the final Cheshire and Merseyside document.

“We need to do this initial work before we are in a position to formally release the sustainabily and transformation document.”