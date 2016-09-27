Pair treated at the scene following crash on A494 at Sealand

AN ACCIDENT on the A494 westbound which caused heavy traffic this morning saw two people treated at the scene.

The incident on the A548 Shotwick Road, Sealand, caused congestion to the A550 Welsh Road at the Birkenhead turn off.

A Welsh Ambulance spokesman said: “We were called at about 8.15am to reports of a road traffic collision on the A494 westbound in Sealand.

“An emergency ambulance attended the scene and two patients were given a precautionary check-up at the scene but did not require hospital treatment.”