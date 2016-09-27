Big crowds step out in Cheshire to back Alzheimer’s appeal

ALMOST 3,000 people took part in the Alzheimer’s Society’s first ever memory walk in Cheshire for a world without dementia.

Emma Gelsthorpe, 21, and her brother Jason were also among the tide of people supporting the event at Delamere Forest.

They were walking in memory of their grandad George who was diagnosed with Lewy body dementia at about the age of 75. He died in February 2014.

Emma said: “The atmosphere was amazing today. It was so inspiring to join thousands of other people walking together as a community to help Alzheimer’s Society fight dementia.

“It was really important for me and Jason to take part in the memory walk to help build awareness of all the different forms of dementia and raise as much money as possible to try and support all of the people who have and are still living with Alzheimer’s and dementia.

“Taking part in memory walk was our way of marking the love our grandad gave to us in times when he could no longer remember, to keep his memory alive.”

Chief executive for Alzheimer’s Society Jeremy Hughes, who joined the crowds on the walk, said: “It was a real privilege to open the first ever Memory Walk in Cheshire today. The event is an amazing opportunity for all of those affected by dementia to gather together to support and remember loved ones.

“Dementia is one of the biggest health challenges with about 21,325 people living with the illness across Cheshire. Memory Walk brings people together to raise awareness, celebrate loved ones and support people living with dementia.”

Jo Hawkins, Alzheimer’s Society operations manager for Cheshire, added: “It was so encouraging to see family members of all ages turn out for the first ever Cheshire Memory Walk today at Delamere Forest. Memory Walk goes hand in hand with the support we provide as a charity across the region transforming the experiences of people with dementia and their carers.

The money raised today for Alzheimer’s Society will better support those living with dementia and help to find a cure. Every person, every pound, every step will bring us closer.”

If anyone has concerns about dementia they can call the charity’s helpline on 0300 222 11 22 or visit alzheimers.org.uk