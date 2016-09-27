Residents urged to have their say on new Aldi store in Chester

A FOURTH Aldi store could be built in Chester if plans are realised.

Residents in and around Parkgate Road have been invited to have their say on a new food store on a plot currently occupied by a Mercedes-Benz dealership.

The store would mark the third new opening for the chain in and around the city in recent years, including Vicars Cross and Broughton, adding to the long-standing Bumpers Lane store.

If built, the food retailer say the new store would create and additional 40 jobs for local people, as well as additional employment during construction and supply chain opportunities.

A spokesperson for Aldi said: “We are looking forward to showcasing our plans and hearing what people think about the proposal.

“A new food store in this area would provide local residents

with high-quality produce at reduced prices in a convenient location.

“Members of the project team will be at the exhibition and people are more than welcome to come down and discuss the plans with us.

“Once we have listened to people’s feedback, we will finalise our application and submit it to the council in the coming weeks.”

The consultation will take place at St Oswald and St Thomas of Canterbury Parish Church, Parkgate Road, Chester, CH1 4AG on Thursday, between 2.30 and 6.30pm.

If residents have any questions they can call Aldi’s Freephone information line on 0800 298 7040 or visit the dedicated project website at www.aldiconsultation. co.uk/parkgateroad.