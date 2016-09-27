Free exhibition inspired by elements of Chester Cathedral building

CHESTER Cathedral is hosting a free exhibition of more than 150 pieces of artwork by professional artists, guilds and craftspeople from across Cheshire.

The exhibition, entitled ‘In All Its Glory’, is made up of pieces that have been inspired by elements of the cathedral building including its stained glass windows and its architecture.

The exhibition has been curated by the Cheshire Artists Network and has taken up residence in the cathedral’s cloisters and South Transept.

The exhibition includes a Hippogriff, a magical creature from the Harry Potter stories that has the front legs, wings, and head of a giant eagle and the body, hind legs and tail of a horse.

The sculpture has been submitted by Cheshire-based artist Cliff Wright, best know for his illustrations for two Harry Potter book covers.

Other contributors include Ian Chadwick, a glass artist and sculptor who produces kiln-formed glass artwork from his workshop in Timperley in Cheshire and Mark Sheeky, a premier surrealist artist whose works have been exhibited around the world.

There will also be a series of free guided tours of the exhibition on Tuesdays at 10.00am and demonstrations on how to master a range of art techniques including watercolour, mosaics, illuminated lettering, willow weaving and collage.

Vice-Dean, Canon Peter Howell-Jones, said: “The In All Its Glory exhibition is fascinating. It is remarkable to see how different artists have been influenced and inspired by our building. It is these kinds of interpretations – of new ways of seeing and responding - that breathe new life into the cathedral. There really is something here for everyone – from mosaics to embroidery, from watercolours to sculpture.”