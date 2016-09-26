Video games fan stumbled upon Ellesmere Port restaurant fire while playing Pokemon Go

A VIDEO games fan stumbled on a restaurant fire while playing Pokemon Go.

Gee Coulson posted a video on Facebook that showed flames spewing from a service door at The Galley, on South Pier Road at around 7.15am on Sunday.

He wrote: “Only I could go to grab a Pikachu get to the boaty to find the gallery [sic] on fire!”

Restaurant manager Thomas Acton said that fortunately the fire had been contained to a storage room and the kitchen and main restaurant were unaffected.

“It was caused by a refrigerator that set on fire but luckily it was isolated to the storage room,” he said.

“Luckily no one was hurt and it hasn't affected our business. We are always closed on Mondays but it will be business as usual from Tuesday.”

A spokesman for Cheshire Fire and Rescue service said it was not clear who dialled 999 and there was no mention of Pokemon on the incident log.

She said firefighters used a hosereel and jet to tackle the flames, and a special fan to clear the room of smoke. Three fire engines were sent to the scene and spent around three hours making sure it was safe.

“There were no injuries and no reports of Pokemon,” she added.

Pokemon Go is the mobile phone game taking the country by storm. It sees people use their phone cameras to hunt down fictional creatures called Pokemon in the real world.