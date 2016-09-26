Appeal to owner of Staffordshire terrier left tied to railings on the Wirral

A DOG dumped in Wirral has had its chipped traced back to Ellesmere Port.

RSPCA Inspector Anthony Joynes has appealed to the owners of a white Staffordshire terrier, who was found tied to railings near Seacomb Ferry at the weekend, to come forward.

Insp Joynes, from the Wirral branch of the animal rescue charity, said: “He was picked up just before it poured with rain but he is reported to have been there a long time.

“He is chipped but we are having trouble locating the owner. Any information will be treated in confidence.”

The chip has been traced to Ellesmere Port, but Insp Jones has appleaed for help to locate the owners.

Anyone with any information can call 0300 1234 999 and leave a message for Inspector Anthony Joynes.