Family of Kavos quad bike crash teenager Harri Jones 'amazed' by people's kindness

THE FAMILY of a Wrexham teenager injured abroad say they have been overwhelmed by people’s kindness.

Harri Jones, 18, from Coed y Glyn, was put into a medically-induced coma in July after he was hit by a truck while riding a quad bike in the Greek resort of Kavos.

Harri was eventually flown back to the UK in August and sent to the Royal Stoke University Hospital for further treatment, before he returned home to Wrexham earlier this month.

Friends and family rallied together to raise money to bring Harri home, having raised more than £18,000 since July thanks to a GoFundMe page started by Harri’s friend and colleague, Shane Tarpey.

Now, Harri is back at home in Wrexham recovering with his family, and mum and dad Claire and Phil Jones say they could not miss the chance to thank people for their kindness.

Phil said: “It’s humbling really. It has been the one nice thing to have come from all this - you realise how good people are.”

Speaking about the fundraising efforts set up by Harri’s friend, Shane, Phil said: “Early on, we did not know what was going on.

”Money was not even on our minds and then once we realised the situation he was in and the fact we could get him home, it was something we did not have to worry about.

“It was a weight off our shoulders and we could concentrate on Harri.”

Phil added that the fact his son’s friends and family, as well as people who didn’t even know him, had raised the money and donated their time to help the family meant they could concentrate on their son.

Mum Claire said: “He (Harri) has amazing friends.”

Phil and Claire added that when they first got the news of what had happened to their son in Corfu, it was “like a nightmare”, but that every scrap of positive news they received from the doctors, both in Corfu and later in Stoke hospital, had helped to bolster them and got them through the ordeal.

Harri himself said he was extremely grateful for everything his friends had done for him.

He said: “I just think it’s ‘mad’ how much people have done for me really. It’s overwhelming.”

Now, Harri is at home recovering with his parents. Claire says he has exceeded all of the doctors’ expectations and added: “He is our miracle.”

Phil and Claire also expressed their gratitude to all of the medical staff at Stoke hospital and particularly in Corfu for caring for Harri so well.

Claire said: “Stoke hospital and the hospital in Corfu were very good to us and they got him to a stage where we could bring him home.”

Phil added: “We have just been amazed by all of it. We could not be more grateful.”

Harri also added his thanks to his managers and colleagues at Carden Park in Cheshire, where he works as a waiter and barman, for having kept in contact with him throughout the past few months and for carrying out their own fundraising activities to help with the appeal.