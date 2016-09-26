Woman on mobility scooter stole groceries from Tesco in Chester

A SHOPPER on a mobility scooter stole 40 grocery items from a supermarket in Chester, a court heard.

Elma Mary Draper, 66, put products worth £37.19 in her basket as she trundled around Tesco, off Frodsham Street, on June 26 this year.

A security guard then spotted her drive into the toilets and emerge later with no basket and two bulging bags hanging off the back of her motorised chair. She then left the store without paying.

When challenged, she claimed she had gone to the toilet as she had suddenly felt unwell unwell and then had a panic attack while inside.

Defending at West Cheshire Magistrates’ Court, Jane Dawson said: “She just felt she needed to get out of there as soon as possible.

“In her angst she transferred the items from the basket, into her bag and left without paying.”

Draper received a conditional discharge after it emerged she had no previous convictions or cautions and had endured a tough last six years.

Miss Dawson said it was a ‘very sad case’ and stressed Draper, of Hoole Gardens, Chester, had lived a blemish-free life until now.

A widow, the defendant lost her husband six years ago and also had to have her lower left leg amputated following a bone infection.

The loss of her husband and medical issues meant she now suffered with severe depression and anxiety, the court heard.

“Her whole world just turned upside down in the space of the last six years or so,” Miss Dawson said.

There was no planning or sophistication in the theft, she added, and Draper wished to apologise sincerely for her behaviour.