Chester FC boss Jon McCarthy will forgive John Rooney for bad tackle on Craig Mahon

JON McCARTHY admitted he would forgive and forget the actions of former Blues striker John Rooney.

Rooney was lucky to remain on the pitch after a full blooded tackle on Craig Mahon which he was only booked for.

“I think the world of John Rooney and people should remember what he did for Chester Football Club,” McCarthy said.

“I remember what he did for me and how he trained for me and how he was for me and I wouldn't want to see John sent off, yet at the same point it would have massively changed the dynamic of the Wrexham game.

“From that point of view there was some disappointment and some frustration, but we didn't pick up a nasty injury to Mahony from the incident involving John, so we'll accept it because it's not for me to go and criticise the referee.

“What's happened has happened and we'll wish John all the best for the rest of the season.

"He made a big decision in the summer to join Wrexham and we're happy with the squad that we've got, and it was good to be able to shake hands with him at the end of the match.

"We've seen John do things for us and we've now seen him do things for someone else.

“He got away with it sometimes for us and also picked up a few yellow cards, but that's football."

When asked about the Rooney challenge, Mills said: “I'd like to see it again, some would say it was a bit naughty but I can't really comment.”

Playmaker Rooney was more focused on the positives.

“We were the better team, had half cut chances but need to take them. Great having Robbie (Evans) back next to me for support,” said Rooney.

“It was one of my better games this season.

“We need to go and get three points at Macclesfield.”