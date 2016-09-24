HONOURS were even after a goalless statemate at The Racecourse.
Wrexham carved a great chance to break the deadlock after just five minutes, but Michael Bakare's back post header from John Rooney's left wing delivery flew inches wide of the target.
Chester responded, but Elliott Durrell's goalbound effort was blocked by Hamza Bencherif, and his 15th minute free kick from 25 yards was also blocked by Wrexham's wall of defenders.
Rooney steered an angled free kick onto the roof of the net after Theo Vassell had conceded a free kick in the 18th minute.
WWrexham continued to press in the 32nd minute, but Bakare's glancing header from Paul Rutherford's left wing cross flew well wide of the mark.
Shaun Harrad was also presented with a good scorinbg chance a minute before the break, but he headed over the bar from a Rooney cross.
Bakare latched onto a fine pass from Harrad in the 51st minute and fended off a challenge from Ryan Astles beforee steering a close range shot wide of the far post.
Chester had to soak up a lot of pressure from the Reds midway through the half with Rutherford and Newton providing a threat from the left flank.
Theo Vassell came to Chester's rescue in the 68th minute when he turned behind a low cross from Sean Newton.
But both teams failed to have a clear shot on goal and the game ended in a stalemate.
WREXHAM (4-3-3): Jalal; Carrington, Riley, Tilt, Newton; R Evans, Bencherif, Rooney; Rutherford (Powell 83), Harrad (J Evans 69), Bakare (McDonagh 88). Subs (not used): Edwards, Harvey.
CHESTER (4-4-2): Roberts; Hunt, Astles, Hudson, Vassell; Durrell (Hughes 87), Shaw, Mahon, Lloyd; Richards (Akintunde 87), Alabi (Chapell 75). Subs (not used): George, Horwood.
REFEREE: Martin Coy.
ATTENDANCE: 5,058 (550 from Chester).
