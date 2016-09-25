Too many Saturday race days are damaging business in Chester, say retailers

MAJOR retailers in Chester say their businesses are being affected by the number of Saturday race days.

In a survey, which asked some of the main traders in the city what impact the races had on their business, 73 per cent said they had a “disastrous effect” or resulted in decreased sales. Just 15 per cent saying there was a trade increase.

There are a total of eight race Saturdays in the calendar at the moment, but retailers in the city say this is too many and it is affecting them on what should be their busiest days.

In the survey, 83 per cent of the respondents said there were too many Saturday race days, with a further 89 per cent believing the races were the cause of anti-social behaviour in the city, which was in turn driving away shoppers.

Alex Sharp, the owner of the Watergate Street Gallery, who carried out the survey, said there needed to be a move back to midweek race days and added that the city centre was at “crisis point”.

He said: “There used to be midweek races. Midweek race days helped the city centre.

“Saturday is at least half your takings and that goes for national retailers as well. When the races are on during a Saturday, footfall massively decreases because people avoid the city centre.

“There is talk of another race day being switched from Bangor to Saturday in Chester next year. Nine Saturday races was that step too far. It is crisis point.”

The national retailers who responded to the survey wanted to remain anonymous.

One large national retailer said their sales on a race day were a “disaster”.

They said: “As a large national retailer, for us race days are a sales disaster.

“Customers simply don’t come into town as the atmosphere both pre and post is both unpleasant and very intimidating.

“Gangs are allowed to congregate in numbers to block pavements while openly drinking in public. No one seems to care.”

Another chain retailer said: “Our footfall is massively decreased, this therefore affects our sales figures and the races contributes to our typically peak trading days being massively turned around in a horrendous manner.”

The retailers affected included clothes shops, jewellers and even a bookmakers who said their sales go down as people put bets on inside the racecourse instead of shops.

But the retailers did say that they would support a marketing campaign to try and encourage people to come into the city centre whilst the races were on as it is quiet during those times.

The racecourse was invited to comment but declined to do so.