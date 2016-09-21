GPs in West Cheshire to stop prescribing painkillers to save cash

DOCTORS in West Cheshire will no longer be able to prescribe items such as basic painkillers and gluten-free food as part of a raft of cost-cutting measures.

Local health chiefs say the move could save £2.25 million over the coming year, which is a considerable portion of the planned £9 million of savings they hope to make.

Government-imposed budget cuts mean the NHS has £13 million less to spend on health services across the borough this year.

This means that even if the NHS West Cheshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) hits its £9 million savings target for 2016-17, it will still be left with a £4 million deficit.

The organisation has a budget of £333 million to buy health and care services for 260,000 people, including hospital and mental health contracts, care in the community, and primary care prescriptions.

In a newly published document, ‘Our Savings Plan’, it outlines the measures it believes are necessary to ensure the best possible services and best value for money over the next year.

The CCG envisages the biggest savings will come from changes made to ‘medicines management’ and ‘elective (planned) care’ – £2.25 million and £2.4 million respectively.

Pharmacists are expected to take more of a leading role to help people manage their prescriptions and medicines, the report states, and certain items will no longer be available on prescription.

“We spent more than £758,000 in 2015/16 on prescribing medicines such as simple painkillers which are available much more cheaply over the counter,” the document says.

“Removing some medications from routine prescription will enable us to further prioritise the treatment of serious health issues and long-term conditions.”

It reveals the CCG also spent £147,000 on prescribing gluten-free food in the last year.

“Gluten-free products that would cost the NHS £75 to provide on prescription would cost a member of the public just £32, while food items such as meat, fish, rice, potatoes, fruit and vegetables are naturally gluten-free,” the plan states.

Reducing hospital admissions is also a key focus for the savings plan as hospital services are highly expensive, making up more than half of the commissioning group’s entire budget.

A total of £92 million has still been set aside for elective care – which includes outpatient appointments, day cases and operations – but the CCG hopes to improve the referral system and encourage alternatives to hospital treatment.

It is also hoped that £1.7 million can be saved on the urgent care budget, which includes A&E services and ‘blue light’ ambulances. Health bosses still plan to pump £81 million into urgent care.

Alternatives to A&E visits will be promoted, as well as facilities and services to allow people to be cared for and treated either at home or in the community.

The remaining savings are: £1.3 million by changing services to help people prevent and treat long-term conditions; £776,000 by changing complex care services for vulnerable and dependent people; and £564,000 from services for babies, young people and families.

In an open letter to the residents of West Cheshire, Dr Huw Charles-Jones and Alison Lee, the chairman and chief executive officer of NHS West Cheshire CCG, said: “We simply do not have enough money to continue to buy all the services we currently do in the same way as before. If we did, in 2016-17 alone we would spend £13m more than our budget.

“Inevitably, this means changing some aspects of the way we work – while retaining a patient-focused approach every step of the way. Some savings will be delivered by new services, some by changes to existing services and some by spending less on services that do not demonstrate value for money.”

The CCG is calling on people to share their views with them. For more information, and to view the savings plan, visit www.west cheshireccg.nhs.uk