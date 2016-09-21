Renowned actors help celebrate birthday of King's School in Chester

TWO renowned actors and former pupils at the King’s School in Chester helped it celebrate its 475th birthday.

Ronald Pickup, known recently for his leading role in the blockbuster The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, and Nickolas Grace, a well-known TV star, helped staff and current pupils mark the occasion.

The celebrations began with a special commemoration service held at Chester Cathedral.

The fanfare that sounded as the choir and clergy entered the cathedral was composed by Danny Ortiz, head of brass, especially for this service, and was played by musicians who are current and former students at King’s.

Hundreds of special guests, including many former pupils, were treated to a captivating and inspirational address by Lord Williams, a former Archbishop of Canterbury.

Mr Pickup and Mr Grace delivered readings and a musical solo was provided by soprano Zara Fyfe, as well as an organ voluntary from Mark Swinton.

Following the service, guests and former pupils returned to the school for the official opening of the King’s Walk. This archive exhibition is displayed in the tower and shows snapshots of the school’s history through the centuries.

The King’s Walk was officially opened by Lord Williams, and all guests thoroughly enjoyed touring the exhibition and reading about the school’s colourful 475 years of history.

Sixth form students led tours, giving visitors the chance to explore the school, many being delighted by all the changes. Several former pupils were returning to their alma mater for the first time in 50 years.

Guests were then invited through to the 1541 Restaurant for the headmaster’s celebration luncheon – which gave the opportunity to catch up with friends, old and new, whilst enjoying a three-course meal.

The lunch concluded with the presentation of the ‘Leading Lights’ awards recognising and celebrating the success and contributions of former King’s pupils to society.

Awards are granted to those previous pupils who have used their education to excel both professionally and personally and deserve special recognition.

Mr Grace introduced the recipient and presented the first ever award to Ronald Pickup for his accomplishments as one of Britain’s most versatile and enduringly successful character actors.

Awards were also announced for Arnold Cooke, for longstanding service to rowing, and John Everard, for outstanding achievements in the Diplomatic Service.

The celebrations concluded with a 475th Anniversary Ball, held in a Tudor-themed marquee.

A fitting end to the celebrations, 300 guests enjoyed a drinks reception followed by a four-course dinner, with attendance from current parents and previous King’s pupils from as far as New Zealand, Canada and America.

Mr Grace entertained the audience with an impressive and humorous after-dinner speech which was thoroughly enjoyed by all.

The weekend of celebrations saw the launch of the King’s 100 Challenge – a 25 year vision to raise £30m by the 500th anniversary.

This fund will be used to add 100 extra bursaries and assisted places at King’s.

Headteacher Chris Ramsey said: “I’m delighted to use this weekend of celebration to announce this ambitious vision. The aim of the King’s 100 Challenge is to enable 100 more children to join King’s, regardless of their parents’ ability to pay. I want King’s to represent the whole community and give every child the opportunity of a King’s education.”