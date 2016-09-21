Litter squad from the Blue Planet Aquarium leave the beach shipshape

A TEAM of volunteers from the Blue Planet Aquarium joined members of the public to take part in a mass litter-pick as part of the Great British beach clean over the weekend.

Fourteen people took part in the annual event on the Wirral’s Thurstaston beach. It formed part of Beachwatch 2016, a nationwide campaign organised by the Marine Conservation Society.

The team collected more than 700 individual items of rubbish; filling 11 bin bags, almost four times the quantity collected last year.

Among the most numerous items of rubbish were plastic bottles, plastic bags, packaging, fishing wire and discarded clothing.

In addition to collecting the litter, volunteers also came across numerous shark and ray egg-cases, known as Mermaids’ Purses, along the strandline as well as a giant dustbin-lid sized moon jellyfish.

“The beach clean was a huge success with a near-record number of volunteers taking part,” said Blue Planet Aquarium’s Samantha Worthington, who organised the event.

“The weather was amazing and, as the litter pick took place shortly after a particularly high tide, we were able to collect a large amount of litter.

“These factors meant the amount of rubbish retrieved was much higher than in 2015 but we are hoping this does not mean overall levels of littering are on the rise.

“All the survey data will be collated and I’ll be sending it all off to the Marine Conservation Society to go with the results of other British beach clean ups,,” she added.

This data is then used to help the MCS identify major polluters and form recommendations for action to reduce the sources of marine and beach litter.

All the rubbish collected on the day is separated out and itemised. After that as much as possible is sent to be recycled while the rest will be disposed of safely.