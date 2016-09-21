£14m facility in Chester will revolutionise mental health care for young

A £14m state-of-the-art mental health unit for children and adolescents has been opened at the Countess of Chester Health Park.

Ancora House, next to the Bowmere Hospital, will provide in-patient and day patient care for children and young people with severe and/or complex mental health conditions.

The two-storey building, which took 14 months to complete, will house 26 beds in two wards plus a four-bed specialist area.

It will replace Maple Ward in the Bowmere Hospital, which was previously for young people with acute mental health problems and also Pine Lodge, on Liverpool Road, which specialises in intensive planned treatment for young people with severe and complex mental health problems, including eating disorders.

Bella Cope, young adviser with Cheshire and Wirral Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (CWP), who has previously used the service, said: “As a young person who has experienced the need for in-patient care, I can see how much better Ancora House meets the needs of those young people.

“Having a positive environment to recover in is crucial and can ease the difficulty of being away from home at such a challenging time.”

The wards are subdivided into two smaller areas with day spaces, a central nurses’ station, individual rooms and a seclusion suite.

It also includes secure gardens enclosed into courtyards by the building for security and privacy as well as outdoor exercise equipment.

The school at Pine Lodge is also moving over to the new facility and that will have facilities to teach children up to A-level standard.

They also have an outdoor playground complete with a sports pitch, a chicken coop and areas to plant vegetables.

The service users have been part of the design process, have helped choose layouts and even designed the logo for the new building.

Chris Tonge, general manager of Villicare LLP, the joint venture company owned by CWP and healthcare estate specialists Ryhurst, who commissioned the building, said: “Ancora House is a credit to everyone involved in the project, particularly the trust for their courage in daring to be different and to the young people from the service who have so enthusiastically helped and guided us to provide an excellent facility.

“The outcome will improve access, promote resilience and foster continuous improvement to deliver the best possible child and adolescent mental health services.” for the region.”