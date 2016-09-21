Firefighters rescue boy from Chester stuck in climbing frame

IT was meant to be a fun afternoon of cake, ice-cream and games but a friend’s birthday party took a dramatic turn for one hapless youngster.

Freddie Duncan, aged six, slipped while playing on a climbing frame in a pub garden on Parkgate Road, Chester, and wedged his leg between two bars.

His parents and pub staff tried in vain to free the youngster – and eventually had to call on the fire service to cut through the metal.

Richie Gerrard, watch manager at Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “When Freddie’s foot slipped between the bars the weight of him falling had forced his knee through, locking it in place. We used road collision equipment, which we often use for cutting open cars and rescuing people, to bend the frame bars and release his knee.

“Freddie’s parents were really grateful, as were the pub staff who treated us to a free round, of soft drinks naturally, to say thanks.”

He added: “Young children are prone to slips and trips and a lot of parents will tell you that, no matter how closely you watch them, accidents do happen. The best advice we can give is that if your child does become trapped whilst playing and you find yourself unable to help, just keep them calm and call the fire and rescue service.

“Freddie’s parents did a fantastic job soothing their child whilst we were able to free his leg and Freddie was very brave during what can be a scary situation for a lot of children his age!"

Freddie was completely unharmed by the incident and was able to rejoin his friends at the party.