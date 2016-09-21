Man arrested after eight-hour stand-off with police in Ellesmere Port

A MAN was arrested after a eight-hour stand-off with police in Ellesmere Port.

Officers were called to a property on Highfield Road North, in the town centre, at around 10.30am on Tuesday following reports of a domestic incident.

But the man, who ended up alone in the house, refused to co-operate with officers and began making threats.

Officers cordoned off the street and called on expert negotiators to help end the stale-mate. The man was finally arrested just after 6pm.

A spokesman for Cheshire Police said shortly afterwards: “The incident in Highfield Road, Ellesmere Port has now come to a conclusion, and a man has been arrested in connection to the incident.”

Superintendent Kevin Bennet added: “I would like to thank local residents for their patience and co-operation throughout this incident. Thank you for the support you have given.”

Dozens of people had ventured out of their homes to find out why police officers had descended on the street.

And social media users began speculating about hostage situations and weapons being brandished.

However, the police issued a statement saying the public were never at risk throughout the stand-off.

It said: “At around 10.30am, police were notified of an incident unfolding at an address of Highfield Road, Ellesmere Port.

“Officers arrived to find a man refusing to co-operate and making threats. A specialist officer has been called, and is currently negotiating with him.

“There is a large police presence currently at the scene and Highfield Road has been cordoned off as a precaution. There is no need for the public to be alarmed.”