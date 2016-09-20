Ellesmere Port road cordoned off as police negotiate with man 'making threats'

A STREET in Ellesmere Port has been cordoned off after a man made threats and refused to come out of a house.

It is understood that officers attended an address on Highfield Road North on Tuesday morning following reports of a domestic incident.

But the man, who is now reportedly alone, has refused to co-operate with officers and remains inside the premises.

Cheshire Police has stressed there is no danger to the public, despite claims by social media users of weapons being brandished and a hostage situation.

A spokesman said: “At around 10.30am, police were notified of an incident unfolding at an address of Highfield Road North, Ellesmere Port.

“Officers arrived to find a man refusing to co-operate and making threats. A specialist officer has been called, and is currently negotiating with him.

“There is a large police presence currently at the scene and the road has been cordoned off as a precaution. There is no need for the public to be alarmed.”