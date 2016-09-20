Chester pub landlord says 'badly behaved' homeless people at charity shop next door is affecting his business

THE landlord of a pub has claimed homeless people congregating at a charity shop next door is affecting his business.

Tom Hughes, the landlord of the Shropshire Arms, says the Share Shop on Northgate Street has become a place for homeless people to congregate – leading to an increase in anti-social behaviour.

He said that some of the people visiting the shop have been involved in incidents of shouting and screaming, fighting, taking drugs, and some people have been begging when customers sit outside.

He said: “It has had an impact on my business without a shadow of a doubt. As a licensee I am responsible for my customers – and that should be the same for the Share Shop.

“The staff there do a great job but the management need to control it better.

“Some of the homeless people have no respect or understanding about what is going on around them.

“People at the top, the Share Shop management, need to understand the impact of the behaviour of some of their customers is having on other local businesses around them and the city.

“From a tourist point of view, if they see the fighting, screaming, drugs and begging, they are not going to come back.

“I’m trying to be constructive. The guys in the shop are doing a great job but the people using the shop do not have any responsibility.

“I’m all for this charity and we need to do something for these people, so we need to work out a way to make it better for the city.”

The city centre sergeant for Cheshie Police, Andy Smith, said the police had seen an increase in anti-social incidents on Northgate Street since the shop opened.

He said: “We’ve received reports over the last couple of months since the Share Shop opened which has involved some of the service users causing issues.

“There have been reports of anti-social behaviour and we have made some arrests in relation to public order incidents. We have been working with the Share Shop on measures to curb anti-social behaviour.

“Twelve months ago there were issues at The Cross and we were having trouble there. We have had more reports in the last 12 months on Northgate Street.

“We respond to each report and we use our dispersal powers robustly. That effectively bans them from the city centre for up to two days.

“It is natural that members of the vulnerable community will migrate towards the premises and it has an effect on some local business.”

The Share Shop raises money to help get homeless people off the streets of Chester as well as raising money to send to help the homeless across the world.

People can also go into the cafe and charity shop to buy a coffee or piece of clothing for a homeless person to have.

Adam Dandy, founder of the Share Shop, said that they “cannot be held responsible” for the behaviour of a “minority” and said the real problem was a lack of a city centre facility for homeless people during the day.

He said: “Being homeless is a predicament that can drive people to seek a misguided relief in alcohol and drugs as a way to forget the horrors of their past, and the nature of the beast is that it often turns into an addiction.

“Lots of those who our volunteers feed and clothe each day come to the charity shop with nothing. They have been abused, spat at, shouted at, physically attacked and moved on from every corner of the city. They walk through the doors of our shop and they are welcomed, they are given a warm drink, usually bought for them by another member of the public, food and clothing as well as compassion and a friendly face. The volunteers here are truly amazing people.

“However, human nature is such that the overwhelming number of people will be pleasant and well behaved, but a small minority will cause trouble, and this is true in all walks of life.

“We cannot be held responsible for the actions of a small minority in the public area outside of the shop. We have spoken to the landlord of the Shropshire as well. He also suffers from the same bad behaviour from his own customers, especially on race days. We have recently removed the tables and chairs from in front of our shop and this has significantly reduced the number of people hanging around outside.

“The underlying problem however is the serious lack of places for those who are homeless to go during the daytime. You simply can’t keep moving people on from every corner of the city. Many tell us we are their only option and somewhere that they can be sure to receive a kind welcome.

“We will continue to work with our neighbours and the local police to do all we can but need a day centre that’s open all day every day.”