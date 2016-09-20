One Direction star's personal flying instructor was victim in Builth Wells air crash

A man who has been killed in an air crash near Builth Wells was the personal flying instructor of one of the country's biggest pop stars.

Pilot Nick Jefferies, 54, and friend Scott Penlington 25, both of Holmes Chapel, Cheshire, died on Sunday when their plane plunged 500ft into a field at Bwmbach.

Mr Jefferies was the personal flying instructor of One Direction singer, 22-year-old Harry Styles, who is a close friend of the family.

The incident happened shortly after midday on Sunday.

Pictures courtesy of Welsh News Service

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called shortly after midday on Sunday to reports of a light aircraft collision in the Cwmbach area of Builth Wells.

"We sent a paramedic in a rapid response car, a crew in an emergency ambulance and an ambulance officer to the scene.”

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch are continuing their investigation into the incident.