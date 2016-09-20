Two men who died in a light aircraft crash in Cwmbach, near Builth Wells, on Sunday have been named locally.

Scott Penlington and Nick Jefferies from Holmes Chapel, Cheshire are said to have sadly died in the collision.

Emergency services attended the incident that happened shortly after midday.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called shortly after midday on Sunday to reports of a light aircraft collision in the Cwmbach area of Builth Wells.

"We sent a paramedic in a rapid response car, a crew in an emergency ambulance and an ambulance officer to the scene.”

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch has sent a team to investigate the incident..

Police said the men's families have been informed.