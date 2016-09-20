‘Bring our boys home’ from Indian hellhole

ONE of six British former soldiers jailed in India has appealed to the UK Government to secure their release, describing the ordeal as “mental torture”.

Ex-Paratrooper Nick Dunn was sentenced to five years on weapons charges along with five other veterans, including Ray Tindall from Newton, Chester, after they were detained on board an anti-piracy ship in 2013.

The 30-year-old, from Ashington, Northumberland, and his colleagues have maintained their innocence, insisting the weapons were held legally while they were on an operation to protect shipping.

Mr Dunn said they were “desperate” for help as he spoke to The Sun newspaper during a visit at the Puzhal Central Prison in Madras.

He said: “It’s mental torture to be thrown in jail for a crime you didn’t commit. If it wasn’t for our military training we would have fallen apart. The Government needs to stand by us now like we stood by Queen and country when we served.”

The group, along with crew including Indians, Estonians and a Ukrainian were on board a US-owned anti-piracy ship when it was detained in October, 2013.

The Indian coastguard said the vessel had strayed into territorial waters and the British guards were accused of gunrunning for jihadists after the discovery of weapons onboard.

In July, their families lobbied Parliament and handed a petition with over more than 372,000 signatures at Downing Street calling for the British Government to secure their release.

At the time, Cpl Irving’s partner, Yvonne MacHugh, 27, said she hoped Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson would help “bring our boys home”.

A Foreign Office spokesman said: “Our staff is in regular contact with all six men and are working to ensure their welfare is protected in prison.

“We recognise what a difficult time this is for those involved. We cannot interfere with India’s independent legal system, just as other countries cannot interfere with ours, but we will continue efforts to make sure this case is resolved swiftly.

“Ministers will continue to raise this case at the highest levels.”