Customers drink the pub dry on reopening night in Chester

HUNDREDS of people crammed into a Chester pub and drank it dry to celebrate its reopening after a hard-fought community campaign to save it.

The Centurion, on Oldfield Drive, Vicars Cross, was so busy for its opening night on Friday that the beer ran out.

The pub, which had faced the threat of demolition for nearly two years, was reopened by three regulars: Tony Morris, Rosemary Brooks and Alan Rogerson.

Ward councillors, Chester MP Chris Matheson, CAMRA representatives and members of the community group which saved the pub were also there.

Trevor Jones, chairman of the Centurion Community Action group, who have taken on the lease of the pub from owners Admiral Taverns, said: “I don’t know which one to choose, regarding what the finest hour of the community was.

“First we had 343 objections written in to the planning application and 330 objections to the second. We then had about 125 who turned up on the day of the appeals hearing and that was fantastic to see the Vicars Cross community in force.

“We had some wonderful speeches from people there. We then move on to the meeting in the church in July when we asked for donations to be able to lease the site. We were looking for about £15,000 but we got £20,000 in a week from the community.

“Then we move onto the final achievement in this past week. It has been like DIY SOS without Nick Knowles. The number of people who have turned up on a daily basis has taken my breath away. There has been hours and hours of input.

“The community has backed the community action group throughout the campaign because they believed in the cause.”

The pub was closed for eight months after a construction company, LNT, tried unsuccessfully to get planning permission to build a 64-bed care home on the site. Eventually, after two planning meetings and a planning inquiry, the company gave up and the pub has now been leased to the community action group who have taken on the running of the pub.

Campbell Smith, Cheshire and South Clywd CAMRA pub protection officer, said: “We are absolutely delighted. It has been a long, hard campaign with lots of hard work to keep it but we are full of praise for the community action group; they have been a force to reckon with.”