Man threatened by gang brandishing metal pole on Chester's canal towpath

A MAN was threatened by a group brandishing a metal pole on Chester’s canal towpath.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened near Frodsham Street at about 9.30pm on Saturday, September 9.

A spokesman for Cheshire Police said: “The victim, a 28-year-old man, was walking along the canal path near Frodsham Street where he was threatened by a group of men and women.

“The victim managed to avoid being hit by a metal pole brandished by one of the group.

“Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information that could help officers is asked to contact 101, quoting incident 969 of September 9 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”