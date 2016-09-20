TRAGIC Stephanie Booth has been credited for boosting trade in Llangollen as tributes poured in for the well-known businesswoman.

Mrs Booth died on Sunday evening after a crash involving a tractor on farmland on the outskirts of Corwen.

Mrs Booth led a colourful life and was one of the region's most high profile characters.

A successful entrepreneur, over decades she built up a hotel empire with businesses in Wrexham, Llangollen, Chester, Mold, Ruthin and Oswestry.

David Davies, current Llangollen Chamber of Trade chairman, said Mrs Booth “really boosted the membership and focus” of the organisation during her time as chairman.

He added: “The chamber of trade is saddened at her demise and is grateful for all she did for the chamber.”

Tributes to Mrs Booth were posted on social media.

Stephen Reeves posted: “RIP Stephanie Booth, so so sad. You lived your life as you wanted to. You were a hard worker and a leading light. Go rule the clouds. The transgender community owe you so much.”

Wills Williams added: “RIP Stephanie Booth. Owe a lot to that woman for the opportunities she gave me as a young man. Won’t be forgotten and a big loss to the area. My thoughts are with all the family.”

Ruth Thomas posted: “So sad, loved this lady, so strong. will be sadly missed.”

Tracy Jane Thomas said: “So so sad. Just goes to show you never know what’s round the corner. May you fly high with your angel wings dear.”

Claire Groeing added: “My thoughts go out to her family and friends at such a sad time. Another great lady taken too soon. RIP Mrs Booth.”

Marlene Williams said: “Very sad, a very courageous lady. Thoughts with her family.”