Rules on cemetery regulations around Chester could be changed

RULES on the size and type of memorials displayed at cemeteries around Chester could be changed.

Residents across the borough are being invited to share their views on current regulations imposed by Cheshire West and Chester Council.

The consultation covers a range of topics such as the dimensions of memorials and other items placed on graves, as well as expected behaviour when visiting a cemetery.

Anyone with an interest in the cemeteries including residents, funeral directors and stone masons is encouraged to participate.

The council says feedback will help ensure that the rules for the five cemeteries managed by the council ‘reflect the interests of communities’.

Cabinet member for environment, Cllr Karen Shore, said: “At some time or other everyone in the borough is affected by bereavement and we want to ensure that our cemeteries are safe, peaceful and respectful places.

“I hope people will use this opportunity to help shape the future of this service which often provides support to residents at a very sensitive time in their lives.”

The call comes after the Leader highlighted the plight of the Molloy family from Hoole who said council red tape meant they could not build the perfect memorial to their mum at Blacon Cemetery.

Charlene Molloy said it was “ridiculous” they were only allowed to install a stone piece with a maximum length of 6ft 6ins. Her mum Patricia was buried in a 7ft long American style casket, according to her wishes, as she was more than 6ft tall.

The family, of Pine Grove, say that a 6ft 6ins memorial on top of her grave would therefore be too short, effectively leaving her “feet sticking out”.

They branded the council’s stance ‘discrimination against tall people’ and pointed out that many other monuments at the cemetery were in blatant breach of regulations.

The 10-week consultation period started on Thursday, and closes on November 24. There is a range of ways to express views:

Go online to complete the survey www.cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk/CemeteryRules

Email: crematorium@cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk

Telephone: 0300 123 8 123

Write to: Cemeteries and Crematorium Team, Cheshire West & Chester Council, Blacon Cemetery, Blacon Avenue, Chester, CH1 5BB.

The council will consider the outcome of the consultation at a Cabinet m eeting in February or March next year.