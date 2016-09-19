Cheshire's Olympic gymnast Beth Tweddle announces that she is getting married

Olympic gymnast Beth Tweddle is to marry her boyfriend Andy Allen.

The 31-year-old from Bunbury, near Chester, who is hailed as one of Britain's most successful gymnasts, said the engagement is a nice end to a traumatic year after she suffered a horrifying crash on TV show The Jump.

The bronze medallist had to undergo spinal surgery after she crashed into a barrier when landing from a jump on the Channel 4 winter sports show in February.

She told Hello! magazine how Allen got down on one knee and presented her with a diamond solitaire in a national park in Brazil during the Rio Olympics. Tweddle was a commentator for the BBC during the sporting event.

Picture: Hello! Magazine/PA Wire

She told the magazine: "I was totally shocked! I knew he was the one for me, but I had absolutely no inkling of what he was planning to do, or that he'd been brought a diamond ring with him to Rio. It was a moment I will never forget. I am so excited about the future."

Allen added: "At first I wasn't sure it was something I should do. But it had been a really bad year and I thought it would be a lovely way to finish it off."

Tweddle has retired from gymnastics and said she still finds it hard to talk about her skiing accident.

"I am still seeing a psychologist to process what happened and am working with my physiotherapist and surgeon at getting full range in the neck and getting everything to strength. It's still quite a long road," she said.

Her new fiance, however, has been instrumental in helping nurse her back to health.

She said: "He is the one waking me up and seeing me sobbing my heart out. My parents and friends have been there for me but Andy is the one who sees me at night when I am really struggling."

The couple have been dating for two years.

For the full interview see this week's HELLO! Magazine.