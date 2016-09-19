Chester's proposed £300m Northgate development approved at crunch meeting

“IT'S a looming nightmare of outlandish proportions; a cataclysmic error.”

Businessman Marcus Johnson didn't mince his words when giving his views on Chester's proposed £300m Northgate development at a crunch planning meeting – but his was a lone voice.

Councillors voted unanimously to approve six aspects of the long-awaited plans for the retail and leisure hub, including a ‘hybrid’ application for the entire scheme.

Members from both the ruling Labour administration and opposition Conservative group lined up to heap praise on a development they believe will allow Chester to compete with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester as a shopping destination.

Facts, figures and opinions were bandied about – it will create 2,500 jobs, and an extra 700 during the construction process; almost 1,000 new car parking spaces will be provided; it will drag Chester back into the top 10 shopping cities; it will create 120 new homes for the city centre.

By the time Cheshire West and Chester Council’s planning committee came to vote on Thursday evening, Mr Johnson’s hard-hitting opening remarks during public speaking time were all but forgotten.

The owner of Against The Grain furniture shop in Hoole had passionately voiced his belief that Chester’s identity should place its focus on independent shops rather than ‘cloned’ shopping centres.

“This is about as far from what Chester needs as possible,” he said.

But his opinion was soon drowned out by the tidal wave of glowing endorsements for the project. Cllr David Armstrong said: “Inevitably, there will be naysayers; there always are.”

David Lewis, chief executive of Rivington Land, the company appointed in July 2014 to steer the Northgate scheme through the planning and development process, stressed the benefits of the project.

The town hall – an impressive grade II listed Gothic building – would stand alone, rid of the shackles of the adjacent Forum Shopping Centre and McDonald's restaurant building, he said.

A new state-of-the-art sewage system would be introduced, as well as other infrastructure, and the whole development would complement the city's existing architecture and heritage.

“This is one of the most significant and deliverable schemes in the UK,” he added.

Council leader Samantha Dixon was next up to back the plans, which have been 20 years in the making.“It will breathe life and vitality back into our city,” she said. “We need Northgate to flourish so our city can really flourish.”

And it will not just be Cestrians who will benefit for the development, in the view of Cllr Lynn Riley, opposition group leader on the council.

“The ripple of Northgate...will extend to all parts of the borough, and nationally and we hope internationally,” she said.

Construction of the Northgate development will be undertaken in three phases, starting in autumn 2017.

In a nutshell

The approved plans:

1 A 'hybrid application' which includes some demolition and some retention of buildings and the construction of shops, cafes, restaurants, the recently announced six-screen Picturehouse cinema, toilets, a shop mobility centre, a relocated Crowne Plaza Hotel, an indoor market and public squares, car parking, and new roads, in the area of Hunter Street, Northgate Street, Watergate Street, and St Martin's Way. This includes the demolition of the Crowne Plaza Hotel to make way for a department store.

2 Change of use and alterations to the library on Northgate Street to make way for restaurants, cafes and drinking establishments. The building will form a gateway to the Northgate scheme from Town Hall Square.

3 The removal of buildings adjacent to the Town Hall, namely the Forum Shopping Centre and market, including McDonald’s. This will allow the historic building to stand alone.

4 The demolition of parts of rear extensions to listed buildings at 58-68 Watergate Street to accommodate a new service road.

5 Removal of buildings next to the Grade II listed Coach House Inn at 39 Northgate Street.

6 Change of use and part-demolition of buildings at 14-20 Watergate Street. The properties are currently home to Reiss, Sainsbury’s and Costa Coffee, which would remain in place, but an extra storey and rear extension would also house a new eatery and 23 apartments.