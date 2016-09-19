Joy as Upton girl Erin Cross is on the mend following pioneering treatment

TWO weeks ago the parents of a schoolgirl undergoing cancer treatment endured the ‘worst day of their lives’ when she suffered a seizure and stopped breathing.

Erin Cross had recently started a pioneering treatment programme at Seattle Children’s Hospital aimed at ridding her blood of leukaemia cells.

But the side effects proved punishing, and the brave six-year-old endured a series of seizures as doctors worked frantically to keep her stable.

Then she stopped breathing.

Mum Sarah, from Upton, Chester, said: “The speed in which they worked to save her life was incredible. Something I’ll never forget.”

A fortnight on and Sarah and husband Ant have shared good news with Erin’s legions of supporters – the smile is back on their daughter’s face and blood tests show there is no trace of leukaemia cells.

Sarah said on Friday: “Today has been a good day! Erin has continued to progress really well and has been playing all day, eating snacks and we also took her for some fresh air on the roof garden.

“We got the results of day 14 blood tests and Erin’s blood still contains Car T Cells and no B cells or any trace of leukaemia cells which is fantastic news.

“They totally expect this to be the same with her bone marrow test next week so it's the best news we can receive at this moment in time. Things are on the the up!”

Car T Cell therapy is a new procedure that sees Erin's own immune system T cells removed and modified into cancer-busting ones, which are then infused back into her.

It is hoped the treatment will blast the disease into remission, allowing her to have a life-saving bone marrow transplant.

Describing the ordeal on Facebook page All About Erin last Monday (September 12), Sarah said: “A week ago today was the worst day of our lives. I thought the day Erin was originally diagnosed in 2012 was hard, but what we experienced last Monday was something that chills me to the core and always will.”

Erin was rushed to the intensive care unit (ICU) after doctors saved her life, whereupon she endured a further seven hours of seizures.

“Antony and I were with her the whole time and although it was very difficult to watch I felt comforted by the fact she could hear our voices and feel us holding her hand and trying to offer her some comfort,” said Sarah.

She added: “The next day everyone was sharing photos of their child's first day back at school which is what I should have been doing. Erin should have been enjoying her first day of year 1 at primary school not lying in bed in ICU on a ventilator.

“I just don't know why Erin's life has to be so hard, no child deserves a life like this.”

People from Chester and beyond have rallied to raise more than £260,000 for Erin's trip to the US and ongoing care.

Doctors in the UK said Car T Cell therapy might be her only chance as standard chemotherapy had started to prove ineffective.

The youngster desperately needs her cancer to be in remission before she can have a bone marrow transplant.

A Car T Cell trial opened at Great Ormond Steet Hospital in London but it was restricted to just one child a month, and time was of the essence for little Erin, who has just turned six.