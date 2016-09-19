Cheshire West and Chester again comes out on top of the pile for recycling

RECYCLING achievements by the people of Cheshire West and Chester have been recognised for a third year in a row.

Cheshire West and Chester Council (CWaC) has again been announced as number one overall in England, Wales and Northern Ireland in the annual Recycling Carbon Index.

The league table, prepared by Eunomia Research and Consulting, calculates the amount of carbon dioxide emissions prevented as a result of residents’ recycling efforts.

Recycling saves greenhouse gas emissions because it avoids waste being sent to rot in landfill or burned in an incinerator – and it reduces the need for energy-intensive extraction of raw materials.

Saving a total of 109kg of CO2 per person in the area, the council’s recycling collection services provided by Kier Group are the most effective in reducing CO2 emissions across England, Wales and Northern Ireland – although it was a closely run thing, with North Somerset residents coming in just 1kg per person behind.

Cllr Karen Shore, CWaC cabinet member, environment, said: “We’re very proud of what residents have helped us achieve and it’s great to be at the top of the carbon index for the third year running.

“The result shows the effort residents and our staff make to separate waste at source really pays dividends when it comes to producing carbon savings.”

Dr Darren Perrin, Eunomia’s head of international business development, who presented the council with the award, said: “I’d like to congratulate Cheshire West and Chester Council on their sustained excellent recycling performance.”

“Recycling has an important contribution to make to the UK’s efforts on climate change, and just looking at recycling rates doesn’t tell you the whole story.

“Our recycling carbon index helps authorities to see the types of recycling that have the greatest impact, and to identify new opportunities as well as highlighting successes so far.

“It also helps the public understand the reasons why recycling is so important.”

Looking at the figures overall, council recycling schemes in England in 2014-15 (the latest year for which figures are available) saved 3.5m tonnes of CO2 emissions – a 14,000 tonne improvement over 2013-14.

The overall saving is the equivalent of boiling water for 270 billion cups of tea – almost five years of UK tea drinking.

The carbon index offers an alternative to tonnage-based recycling rates in assessing the performance of council recycling schemes, as the carbon benefit associated with different materials varies greatly.

Recycling metals, for example, saves huge amounts of energy that would otherwise be needed to extract new raw materials, while composting garden waste has a much smaller benefit.

An authority that collects a lot of green garden waste but less paper and packaging may have a high recycling rate but will be ranked lower in the carbon index.