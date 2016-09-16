Giant 120mm spider discovered in kitchen at Backford house

RESIDENTS at a house in Backford have been reassured after finding a giant house spider in their kitchen.

The spider, which is common in the autumn months, moves quickly for short lengths of time before they have to stop to recover.

The resident caught the spider with paper and a glass and took a picture of the mini beast before letting it out into their garden.

Chester Zoo experts have confirmed the 120mm spider is usually harmless, although it does possess a potent venom.

A spokesman said: “They don't need to worry, it’s just a common house spider... albeit quite a big one!”

