Shopkeeper jailed for providing false car number plates to North Wales gang that stole gold from Asian families

A MAN accused of providing false car number plates used by a gang of travellers who burgled 37 houses to steal gold from Asian families has been jailed for a year.

Shahid Ahmed, 48, who had a shop in Salford, Greater Manchester, admitted taking part in the criminal activities of an organised crime group across North Wales, Cheshire, Shropshire and Merseyside and Cheshire.

Judge Niclas Parry told him at Caernarfon Crown Court::”Vehicles which were stolen to order for the purpose of committing those crimes couldn’t be traced because they bore false, cloned number plates. They were provided by you.”

He said father-of-three Ahmed, of Oldham, Greater Manchester, abused alcohol and drugs.

Prosecutor John Philpotts said a burglar had visited the Salford shop and emerged with a package. Police recovered false plates.

Defence counsel Richard Vardon said Ahmed His counsel said he was a “broken man” and no longer allowed by the DVLA to make number plates had worked hard in the family business but had “crippling addictions”. He was involved for very limited reward.

In 2009 Ahmed was sentenced for handling stolen goods involving number plates.

The judge said Ahmed’s previous sentence had not deterred him.