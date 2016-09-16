Diocese of Chester vows to maintain city church listed as one of most endangered

THE Diocese of Chester has vowed to maintain a city church after it was included on a top ten list of endangered buildings in England and Wales.

National heritage charity The Victorian Society says it has grave concerns about the future of the grade II-listed St Paul’s in Boughton.

Christopher Costelloe, the society’s director, said: “I hope inclusion in the top ten will spur the congregation and Church of England to urgently set out plans for this building’s future and how it will be maintained until a new use is found.

“Urgent action should be taken to prevent further decay. Retaining historic buildings like those in the top ten is vital to maintaining local identity and creating places in which people want to invest, live and work’.”

Following the publication of the list, David Marshall, spokesman for the Diocese of Chester, said: “Please be assured that the diocese is fully aware of the importance of St Paul’s and we shall be doing our utmost to ensure its preservation for future generations.”

The Leader first reported in June 2014 that a failed electrical inspection had led to insurance being withdrawn for the historic building, meaning it could not be used as a place of worship.

The doors were closed on the 140-year-old building and the 85-strong congregation has now merged with St Luke’s in Huntington, leaving the church abandoned.

At the time, the Rev Steve Pendlebury said faulty wiring could cost around £25,000 to fix, but he estimated it would realistically take at least £300,000 to make the building usable again. The roof alone needed around £250,000 to fix.

The Diocese of Chester has looked into other funding options, such as lottery grants, but with no success.

Mr Pendlebury told this paper at the time that he was “praying for a miracle” to save the church, and arranged a consultation in April last year.

However, lack of funding and issues with ongoing maintenance and parking meant the congregation had to sever its links with the building. It has been worshipping with St Luke’s since January this year.

Mr Pendlebury said yesterday: “We explored all options and came to the conclusion that we can’t manage [St Paul’s] as a sustainable place of worship for the local congregation.”

The diocese then officially closed the building and took over the responsibility of its maintenance.

Despite losing the battle to keep the church open, Mr Pendlebury said: “St Paul’s Church is the people who gather, not a building, and the church will continue to provide ministry to the parish from wherever it is located. The future of the church is not in doubt, just the future of the old church building.”

l St Paul’s was designed by renowned architect John Douglas, with decoration by William Morris and Edward Burne-Jones.

The first church on the site was built in 1830. It was rebuilt to Douglas’ designs in 1876, with the south aisle added in 1902 and spire in 1905.

l For details of The Victorian Society’s top ten endangered buildings go to www.victoriansociety.org.uk/.