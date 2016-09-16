Chester man's Tough Mudder run bid has a serious side

AN ACTION man from Chester took part in the gruelling Tough Mudder event to raise money for charity.

Fred Swinburne, construction director at Miller Homes, took on the obstacle race at the Cholmondeley Estate for Habitat for Humanity.

Miller Homes has pledged to raise £100,00 over the summer in support of the charity, which aims to help lift people out of poverty housing.

Employees from Miller Homes’ North West offices, located in Newton-Le-Willows, have raised £5,225, smashing their original £3,000 target.

Aiming to further boost the funds, Fred took on Tough Mudder on September 11 along with his son Thomas Swinburne, Thomas’s partner Ruth Heaton and family friend Steve Thomas.

The team pushed themselves to the limits by enduring a 12-mile run through 500,000 litres of thick mud, 40 tonnes of ice and taking on an array of obstacles such as; ‘the ladder to hell’, ‘electroshock therapy’ and ‘cage crawl’.

The course, designed by the military Special Forces, has more than 20 obstacles to test all-around strength, stamina, teamwork, and mental grit.

Fred said: “We’re thrilled to have raised such a substantial amount of money for the Homes for Humanity charity. It is part of Miller Homes’ ethos to support community and charities, so each year we work hard to raise as much money as possible to help those in need.

“We’re extremely proud of everyone who has participated in the earlier events in other parts of the UK and those taking part and getting totally ‘mudded up’.”

Habitat for Humanity’s focus is on shelter as homes are the cornerstone of hope for those living in poverty. The charity works with established partners in more than 70 countries across the world to offer simple solutions by working with the poorest people to provide the support needed to help them lift themselves out of poverty by building homes and restoring their independence. The average cost of a Habitat home is £3,000.

To support Miller Homes’ fundraising efforts, visit Fred’s Just Giving page https://goo.gl/Fm0Sdy.