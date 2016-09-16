New restaurant on way to Chester's blossoming Dining Quarter

A NEW restaurant is to open in Chester’s blossoming Dining Quarter, the Leader can reveal.

Fazenda, a Brazilian gauchos eaterie, will open at the former Zizzi restaurant on Newgate Street, off Pepper Street, later this year.

Its owners, City District group, confirmed the plans yesterday, and work to fit out the shop is under way.

There are already branches of Fazenda in Manchester, Leeds and Liverpool.

The bar and grill restaurant is centred around the tradition of gauchos – chefs who pierce large pieces of meat and slowly grill them over open-flamed pits.

Skewers are brought to the table by Passadores – meat chefs – after diners have chosen their accompaniments from the salad bar.

The news comes after it was revealed last month five other restaurants were in the pipeline for the Pepper Street dining hub in a second wave of development.

The Dining Quarter already boasts four recently-opened restaurants – Las Iguanas, Chimichanga, Coast to Coast and now Opera Grill. Other eateries nearby include Piccolino’s, Black House Grill and The Church.

Bride Hall Real Estate Partners, the developers behind the Dining Quarter, previously said the restaurant hub would help boost Chester back up the shopping destination rankings and into the UK top 10.

At the launch of the first phase, director Roger Gorham said: “The city has so much to offer and with everything that's going on it can get back into the top 10.

“We need to really big Chester up now. Things are looking really good for the future.”