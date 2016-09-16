Anonymous resident under fire for putting dampener on Chester festival

A RESIDENT who sent an anonymous email to organisers is coming under fire for putting a dampener on a Chester festival.

The Hoole Autumn Street and Community Centre Festival is set to be cut short, after the owners of barbers shop GHQ were told they would not be able to host an outside after-party.

The move follows an email from ‘fedupwithhoolsters@gmail.com’ to Notting Hoole, which voluntarily organises events in Hoole.

Sue Mason, from the group, said it was not the first time the team had received abuse, but it was from a very small minority.

The team now feels it has no choice other than to restrict the festival time from 11am to 5pm on Sunday, September 25.

The email stated: “Sorry to spoil the party, but some people are getting a bit fed up with the noisy Hoolster-types that have started to inhabit this once quiet part of town.

“Your last event and after-party over-ran with noise and the streets being blocked.

“This area is suffering from the Hoolster-types, cars parked everywhere along footpaths and motorbikes making excessive noise at all hours.

“Street and community parties can be a good thing, but not here in this built-up area.”

Sue, who organised the May Day Street Party earlier this year, has spoken of her upset over the email.

She said: “We all organise these events in our own time and we are unpaid.

“We want to put on great community events for the residents in Hoole and unfortunately we do take a lot of abuse.

“We really don’t want any negativity surrounding our events and we felt forced to take the sad decision to cancel the after-party this time around.”

The daytime event, which will feature various stalls, bands and creative activities, will spread across Faulkner Street, Charles Street and Hoole Community Centre.

Paul Geddes and his team from GHQ, which also holds a fully licensed bar and tattoo studio, had organised for DJs to play on Charles Street from 5.30pm.

Kingdom Thenga, owner of The Suburbs, was due to support the festival-goers with a street bar running alongside the after party.

Both have accused the anonymous e-mailer of being a “killjoy”.

Mr Thenga described the situation as being “frustrating”.

“It’s an opportunity to bring people in to Hoole, showcase what we are all about,” he said.

Mr Geddes described those who were being critical as: “People who don’t like to see places evolve and grow. People who don’t like to see new faces and new money invested into the community.”

He added: “I’d rather they come down for a face-to-face talk about it if they are that concerned about noise levels for a few hours on a Sunday afternoon.”

For more information about the festival go to their Facebook event page or go to www.notting-Hoole.co.uk for more information.