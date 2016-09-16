Jon McCarthy wants to extend Chester FC unbeaten run with Braintree Town win

JON McCARTHY wants to see Chester go into next week’s cross border derby against Wrexham with a three-game unbeaten run.

The Blues boss is determined to put more daylight between themselves and the sides at the foot of the league table by securing maximum points from tomorrow’s home game against Braintree Town (3pm).

McCarthy has been impressed after seeing his side achieve cleansheets from a goalless draw at Aldershot on Saturday and a 2-0 home victory against Guiseley on Tuesday night.

But he is now planning to see the Blues extend their good run of form against fourth-bottom Braintree who clinched a last gasp 2-1 win at Sutton United on Tuesday night.

“I know that everybody will expect us to beat Braintree at home,” McCarthy said.

“I spoke about having 10 points after 10 games, but we have managed 11 points and that’s one hurdle negotiated and we are slightly ahead.

“I’m not daft, I know that’s not a massive return, but I talk a lot about the club not being full time and it takes a little bit longer to catch up, so to be in this position is a good starting point and now we are looking to get 25 points after 20 games which would be a fair return.

“To get a win tomorrow and to get our first back-to-back victories this season would be big for the club and it would set things up nicely with the Wrexham game on the horizon.

“A win against Braintree would put us in a good and comfortable position in the league going into the derby, so that’s what we want before concentrating on Wrexham.”

McCarthy has had to make a number of changes to his defence so far this term, but he is hoping that centre-back Blaine Hudson and left-back Evan Horwood are both available for selection tomorrow.

Hudson was replaced by Sam Hughes in central defence against Guiseley on Tuesday, while Johnny Hunt was employed at left-back in the absence of Horwood who has been sidelined after suffering concussion.

McCarthy added: “I’m hoping that I will get players back after injury for tomorrow and that I can have some choices to make, but I have been really pleased with the group.

“But now we can really kick on. Hopefully we’ll get a good crowd tomorrow and get another good result.

“I know what I’ve got and I know that I have to adapt. I’ve had a lot of problems with full-backs in terms of injuries and suspensions, broken noses and broken wrists, and that can all seem a little bit unfair, but touchwood I’ve not had a cruciate injury or something that could keep anyone out for a season.

“I’ve been well supported by the club and the board, but there is a culture and an ethic that I am trying to create, and an attitude around the place.

“I want everybody to know that it’s this group and we won’t go looking outside to replace players.

“Sharpy and I have spent a lot of weeks now preparing the players and teaching them how we want to play, so the next person on the production line is then ready to come in and do a job and give me some problems.”

Meanwhile, Kane Richards, who scored Chester’s first goal in Tuesday’s 2-0 home win against Guiseley, believes the key to improvement is consistency.

He said: “We know how good we can be and we’ve shown it in our last couple of games.

“It’s just now getting the consistency and believing in ourselves.

“We can say that we’ve got a young side and we can say that we’ve had a couple of hard games at the start of the season, but I think we have now come out of that patch and hopefully we can start to kick on and start to put some consistency together.

“We’ve got results from our last two games at Aldershot and against Guiseley, so hopefully we can extend our good run tomorrow against Braintree.

“Sometimes when we concede goals our heads go down, but we are still a young side and we are managing to get results by changing the side and bringing in players like Sam Hughes and James Akintunde which has been good to see.”