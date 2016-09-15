Former Rossett pub The Butchers Arms could become new convenience store

A FORMER village pub is being given a new lease of life as a convenience store.

The Butchers Arms in Rossett will be turned into a Co-op under the plans, although villagers are keen to ensure the exterior of the building is preserved.

Langdale Taverns said it has reached an agreement to revitalise the vacant site of the former pub.

The proposals would see the Co-op open a small convenience store following a major investment by the site’s owners to ‘sensitively’ refurbish and extend the property.

Rossett councillor Hugh Jones says the change of use of the building does not require planning permission, but is wary of any changes that might be made in what is a conservation area.

He said: “I know it is being talked about and am aware of residents’ views.

“I am strongly opposed to any change to a building which is in a conservation area.

“It does not require planning permission to change it from a pub to a shop. All I want to do is make sure there are no changes at all to the exterior of the building.

“The important thing is to protect the character of the building.

“If the Co-op want to move in, they do not need permission but many in the village including myself are strongly opposed to any changes to the exterior.”

A spokesman for the pub’s owners, Langdale Taverns, said: “It became clear it was not viable to operate the site as a pub.

“Working with the Co-op will enable us to invest in refurbishing the building in order to re-activate the site, creating temporary construction jobs and permanent retail jobs for local people – we believe that a new Co-op store would become an asset for the community.”

John Hillman, regional acquisition manager for the

Co-op, said: “The Co-op is investing to transform and grow its convenience business, and it is moving forward with a clear purpose and momentum.”