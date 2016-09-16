Leader Sport Premier League predictions

THE Premier League action returns tonight with Chelsea against Liverpool kicking off a cracking weekend of matches.

Our Leader sports desk have given their predictions ahead of some intruiging fixtures.

CHELSEA v LIVERPOOL

NICK HARRISON: Costa looks back to his menacing best and you have to fancy a home win. But Liverpool look tasty going forward and Coutinho inspired them to a 4-1 win at the Bridge last season. 2-3

TOM NORRIS: Liverpool will have to be at their best defensively because Chelsea, with Hazard and Costa in attack, will take full advantage. Conte’s Blues won’t give much away all season. 2-1

CHARLIE CROASDALE: A belter to kick-off the weekend and a lot will depend of how Conte’s defence handle the Reds’ free-flowing attackers. Got to expect goals in this one, Mane and Costa on target. 2-2

HULL CITY v ARSENAL

NH: I think The Gunners are going to be better on the road than they are at home this season. Sanchez and Ozil should have enough to halt Hull’s good start. 1-2

TN: Hull ran Manchester United close on home soil but Wenger’s side are more fluid. That can work against the Gunners, but it would be a surprise if they didn’t come away with all three points here. 1-3

CC: A very Arsenal-like week for the Gunners, edging past Saints unconvincingly before grabbing a late point at PSG in Europe. Expect Sanchez and Giroud both to start and inspire an away win. 0-2

LEICESTER CITY v BURNLEY

NH: Mahrez is back in form and he’ll be looking to turn on the style in what should be an easy win. 3-1

TN: The type of game Leicester have to win if they want to avoid fading back into the pack. Burnley will want to cause an upset, but the Foxes will have too much. 2-0

CC: The Foxes look a shadow of their former selves without the brilliant Kante doing the work of three men in midfield. The Clarets can nick a point given Leicester’s midweek exertions in Europe. 1-1

MANCHESTER CITY v BOURNEMOUTH

NH: City shouldn’t have any problems coping with the fact they played Wednesday instead of Tuesday in the Champions League. De Bruyne and Sterling to score although I can still see The Cherries getting a goal. 3-1

TN: Fantasy football managers all over the country will have been upset when they discovered Aguero would miss this one. City will have enough without him, however, with Bournemouth having a right go. 3-1

CC: City produced one of the best 45 minute displays for many a year at Old Trafford in the first-half of their derby win, and a repeat of that form here would see them ease past the Cherries. 3-0

WEST BROM v WEST HAM

NH: Payet’s purring again, Antonio can’t stop scoring but The Hammers are hopeless at the back. The Baggies need something special - maybe it’s time for Welsh ace Robson-Kanu to re-enact his Euro wonder goal. 2-2

TN: It is pretty clear what the home side’s game plan will be, so it is up to the likes of Payet and Antonio to help spark the Hammers into life. If they can, they will take the points. 1-2

CC: All is not well at the Hawthorns with Pulis under big pressure from the fans and new owners. The Hammers meanwhile will just be happy to get away from the London Stadium for a week after last week’s horrible atmosphere. 1-0

EVERTON v MIDDLESBROUGH

NH: One thing’s former certain, Bolasie and Lukaku won’t be given the freedom Sunderland allowed them on Monday night. An early goal and it’s an Everton win but Toffees fans may have to be patient. 2-0

TN: This is one Everton have to win if they want to be challenging at the right end of the table. Boro don’t make life easy for teams with Karanka a chip off the Mourinho block, but a home win looks likely. 2-1

CC: Lukaku did my Fantasy football team the world of good with a hat-trick on Monday and the big Belgian can get amongst the goals again here against a Boro side who do have decent attacking options. 3-1

WATFORD v MAN UTD

NH: United looked like the new-Watford-of-old with their long ball tactics in the Manchester derby. If Mourinho knows his football, then Rashford should be the first name on his team-sheet. 1-2

TN: A game Mourinho has made his trademark. United will be hard to break down and create just enough going forward to win, with a moment of magic from one of their attacking stars. 0-2

CC: This is the sort of fixture Mourinho teams just win. But they will need to improve markedly on their derby defeat and could do with moving Pogba higher up the pitch, as he’s not a holding midfielder. 0-1

CRYSTAL PALACE v STOKE CITY

NH: The signing Benteke has lifted The Eagles and another goal from the big money signing is on the cards against the free-falling Potters. 2-1

TN: Both will fancy their chances of three points but Pardew and Hughes will be braced for a tough day. It could boil down to who comes out on top out between Benteke and Bony. 1-2

CC: Hughes’ men have now shipped four goals in five of their past 10 league games, a startling stat for the former Wales boss. Sent off last week, he’ll be demanding a reaction from his players. 1-1

SOUTHAMPTON v SWANSEA

NH: Swansea are so hard to predict while Southampton have been poor this season. The Saints need a win but with Fer purring for the South Walians, don’t bet against an away success. 1-2

TN: With Ashley Williams at the heart of their defence Swansea were solid. Now he’s gone they look less likely to keep a cleansheet and that creates problems. Forget marching, the Saints will be dancing after this. 3-0

CC: How on earth Swansea got a point against Chelsea last week I’ll never know! They’ll need to play better to win at Saints, but might just take advantage of some tired legs following Europa League action. 1-2

TOTTENHAM v SUNDERLAND

NH: Spurs need to turn on the style after their knees went all trembley at Wembley on Wednesday night. Everyone expects Kane to hit the goal trail but Alli is the man to make Tottenham tick. 3-1

TN: Looks a nailed on home win. Eriksen, Kane, Lamela and Alli. That is enough attacking talent to sink Sunderland. Moyes will be wary of those players, amongst others, and will set out to frustrate. 2-0

CC: Spurs tend to treat August as pre-season and really get going in September, highlighted by their thrashing of Stoke. They can heap the misery on the Black Cats who look in real trouble, Kane scoring twice. 3-0

