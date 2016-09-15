Mongolia police arrest suspect in killing of Helsby adventurer Steve Nash

TRIBUTES have been paid to a Helsby man who was fatally stabbed while on a paragliding trip in Mongolia.

Steve Nash, 53, was attacked during a suspected robbery in Arkhangai province and died of blood loss, according to local police. His body was found on September 1.

On Wednesday, a 31-year-old man who was found to be in possession of a passport believed to belong to the victim was arrested on suspicion of the killing.

The suspect, identified only by his first initial, T, had recently been given a suspended sentence for stealing and also had £300 in local currency on him at the time of his arrest, local police said.

Mr Nash had been journeying across the country with friend Gareth Aston, but had been forced to continue solo after his companion retired with an injury.

The pair had been crossing the Khangai Nuruu mountain range on their paragliders - a challenge they had previously attempted 10 years ago - and had documented their progress online.

He was described by his family as an "experienced paragliding pilot" and in an interview with Red Bull, Mr Nash said he had around two decades of cross-country paragliding experience.

A final picture of Mr Nash was posted online on August 31, showing him being wished well for the solo leg of his journey by his friend and two Mongolian hosts.

According to reports, his wife noticed the satellite tracking system which he had been using to share the progress of his travels had stopped updating shortly afterwards.

His family said in a statement: "Steve Nash, age 53, married to Shirley was an experienced adventure paragliding pilot.

"During August 2016, Steve was on his second spiralling the steppes adventure to Mongolia, when his family were informed that he had died."

Friends and colleagues posted tributes to the veteran adventurer online.

Red Bull X-Alps, said to be one of the world's toughest paragliding and hiking races, which Mr Nash competed in, wrote on its website: "Steve Nash was well-known for his positive attitude, mental toughness and his true adventurer spirit."

It added: "We are deeply saddened by this tragic news and our thoughts are with family and friends."

One friend posted on Facebook: "To lose a friend and to hear his life was taken simply for a few montary (sic) items that will be soon spent or lost has really rocked me. RIP Steve Nash."

At the request of his family, donations have poured in to a JustGiving page set up by Mr Nash in 2015 to raise money for Wings for Life Spinal Cord Research Foundation.

One post on the page said: "I worked alongside Steve. He was as everyone has said, one of the best with an easy welcoming way for everyone he met. A fellow biker and a true enthusiast of life, he is and will be missed."